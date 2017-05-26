Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly appeared on “Fox & Friends” this morning to discuss current terrorist threats in the U.S. and across the world. What he said is alarming.

“I was telling [Fox host] Steve [Doocy] on the way in here, if he knew what I knew about terrorism, he’d never leave the house in the morning,” Kelly said on “Fox & Friends.”

He went on to say that this past week’s terrorist attacks in England, Egypt, the Philippines, and Indonesia were carried out “by generally the same groups.”

“It’s everywhere. It’s constant. It’s nonstop. The good news for us in America is we have amazing people protecting us every day. But it can happen here almost anytime.”

President Trump is reportedly meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May today at the NATO Summit to discuss ways the two nations can work together to deal with ever-increasing terror threats.