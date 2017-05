On this week’s episode, Teri and Kira discuss the starring role Melania’s hand played in Trump’s first overseas trip and how her fashion choices always send a subtle message. Other topics include whether or not a Manchester-type terrorist attack could happen in the U.S., why people need to just leave Ariana Grande alone, and NYC’s Puerto Rican Day parade honoring a convicted terrorist. Also, Kpop, Miley Cyus, and why air dropping blue jeans and Coca-Cola might save the world.

