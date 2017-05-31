Kathy Griffin is quite possibly the world’s most unpopular person today after posting a picture of herself hoisting a replica of Donald Trump’s bloody, decapitated head yesterday. The aging comedienne clearly thought she was being edgy, but even liberals like Chelsea Clinton decried the sick, utterly stupid imagery.

The fallout for Griffin, who posted an apology video and requested – rather belatedly – that people no longer post the image, continues. Whilst CNN tone-deafly considers whether or not to continue their relationship with her (she and Anderson Cooper host the world’s worst New Year’s Eve broadcast from Times Square), the fine folks at Squatty Potty have taken decisive action and pulled an ad featuring Griffin.

“We were shocked and disappointed to learn about the image Ms. Griffin shared today,” said Squatty Potty CEO Bobby Edwards late Tuesday. “[I]t was deeply inappropriate and runs contrary to the core values our company stands for. In response, Squatty Potty has suspended its ad campaign featuring Ms. Griffin. We have acted swiftly and decisively to demonstrate our commitment to a culture of decency, civility, and tolerance.”

Note to CNN: That’s the only way to handle this situation; a protracted consideration of the situation makes you look as bad as, well, Kathy Griffin herself.

In hindsight, Griffin is the ideal person to hawk a product like Squatty Potty, which bills itself as “the original squat to poop toilet stool.”

If you’re wondering what Squatty Potty is all about, here’s an explainer video featuring a prince, a unicorn, and glittering unicorn poop.