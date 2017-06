April is back! This week, she joins Kira and Teri to talk about the utter stupidity of Kathy Griffin, fun times in the Indy 500 infield, and the scourge of fidget spinners and homemade slime. Also, why Baltimore’s schools are failing (be sure to listen to Kira’s take on this!) and why concern trolls have to be so trollish.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter