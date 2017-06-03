Trump Tweets His Reaction to the London Terrorist Attacks ... and Gets Political

President Trump sent out his best wishes and offers of support to the people of Great Britain, who are dealing with yet another terrorist attack on their soil.

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

He also took the chance to call, once again, for a travel ban here in the U.S.

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Earlier in the evening, when the news from London was just breaking, he retweeted an early report from Drudge, which prompted an unusual reaction from NBC News. Here’s what Trump retweeted:

Fears of new terror attack after van 'mows down 20 people' on London Bridge… — DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) June 3, 2017

And here’s NBC News’ response:

Pres. Trump has used Twitter to share news report on London incident. We aren't relaying president's retweet, as the info is unconfirmed. — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) June 3, 2017

NBC News is now being simultaneously lauded and mocked for their reaction.