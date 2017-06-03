President Trump sent out his best wishes and offers of support to the people of Great Britain, who are dealing with yet another terrorist attack on their soil.

He also took the chance to call, once again, for a travel ban here in the U.S.
Trump Tweets His Reaction to the London Terrorist Attacks ... and Gets Political

Teri Christoph

Earlier in the evening, when the news from London was just breaking, he retweeted an early report from Drudge, which prompted an unusual reaction from NBC News. Here’s what Trump retweeted:

And here’s NBC News’ response:

NBC News is now being simultaneously lauded and mocked for their reaction.

