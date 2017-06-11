President Trump had threatened to livetweet his thoughts about James Comey’s testimony in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee last week, but thankfully did not follow through on it. He had tweeted precious few thoughts on the matter in the days since.

His son, Donald Trump, Jr., appeared on Fox yesterday, saying of Comey: “I think he’s proven himself to be a liar in all of this. I think he’s proven himself to be a dishonest man of bad character.”

The president, as is his habit, went on a bit of a tweetstorm this morning, and James Comey was on the receiving end of his rant.

I believe the James Comey leaks will be far more prevalent than anyone ever thought possible. Totally illegal? Very 'cowardly!' — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2017

He has a point; Comey having his friend leak information to the media is a tad cowardly. The illegality of it remains to be seen.

While he was at it, Trump also lobbed some taunting toward the Democrats.

The Democrats have no message, not on economics, not on taxes, not on jobs, not on failing #Obamacare. They are only OBSTRUCTIONISTS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2017

