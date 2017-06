Sen. Mike Lee offered his take on James Comey during an appearance this morning on ABC’s “This Week.” When asked by host George Stephanopoulos whose side he’d take in the Trump vs. Comey war of words, Lee got right to the heart of the matter by stating Comey hasn’t offered a “scintilla” of evidence that collusion with Russia took place. Keep in mind that Lee is no fan of Donald Trump.

WATCH: