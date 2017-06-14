Luckily, it sounds like Steve Scalise is going to be okay after being shot by a gunman this morning while practicing for the Congressional Baseball Game. Scalise has participated in annual Republicans vs. Democrats game for many years, and two years ago posted a throwback photo showing just how much he loves the game.

It's the big day! Can you guess which Louisiana jersey I’ll be wearing at tonight’s Congressional Baseball Game? #tbt pic.twitter.com/6zxRxa6Dss — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 11, 2015

It has yet to be determined if the game will take place as scheduled tomorrow night.