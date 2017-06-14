Sen. Jeff Flake was among those Republicans gathered in Alexandria, VA for baseball practice this morning when a gunman opened fire, hitting Rep. Steve Scalise and possibly three others. Flake says a female Capitol Police officer was shot, as was her male colleague whom Flake believes ultimately brought down the gunman despite being injured. Flake also reveals a male staff member who was on site looks to have been shot in the chest.

