There hasn’t been an update on injured Republican congressman Steve Scalise for almost an entire day. Media had earlier confirmed that Scalise had undergone another surgery today and President Trump had indicated this morning that Scalise was in more danger than previously thought.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center has finally issued a new update, and they have some good news.

Earlier today, Congressman Steve Scalise underwent a second surgery related to his internal injuries and a broken bone in his leg. He remains in critical condition, but has improved in the last 24 hours. The Congressman will require additional operations, and will be in the hospital for some time. At the request of the family, we will continue to provide periodic updates.

Let’s hope that there are many more reports of him improving!