James O’Keefe’s latest video is shocking … in the sense that it fully exposes CNN for its blatant ideological biases and poor editorial decision making, and it confirms everything you already new about the formerly groundbreaking cable news network.

In the new video, appropriately entitled “American Pravda”, O’Keefe sends one of his undercover Project Veritas journalists into the beast of the belly for a chat with John Bonifield, a senior producer at CNN. Bonifield confirms that CNN’s nearly 24-hour-a-day coverage of Donald Trump and Russia is based on scant evidence and is done purely to generate ratings and revenue.

CNN’s liberal-leaning audience craves non-stop Trump bashing, and CNN is more than happy to dish it out, even if it means fabricating news and hitting a non-story repeatedly.

