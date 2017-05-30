Kathy Griffin is edgy.

TMZ has an exclusive photo of the famed D-list comedienne holding a head of a decapitated Donald Trump. Griffin joked that her and the photographer, Tyler Shields, would need to head to Mexico or risk being thrown in jail.

This is what it has come to in America. We have to hate on someone so much for reasons we can’t really articulate, that holding a head representing a current President Of The United States, all bloody and mangled is “Fair Game.”

Does anyone find this funny? Even remotely?

Kathy Griffin is edgy all right. Right on the edge of being one of the crassest and unfunny people alive in the country today.