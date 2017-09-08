In what will be a real blow to fake tans and open shirt medallion-wearers everywhere, walking hair plug Eric Bolling has mercifully been dropped from Fox News and his show blessedly cancelled.

Variety reports:

Fox News Channel will part ways with host Eric Bolling, a host and contributor whose on-air presence at the 21st Century Fox-owned network had been growing in recent months, after allegations surfaced that he had harassed colleagues there, the network confirmed Friday. “Fox News Channel is canceling ‘The Specialists,’ and Eric Bolling and Fox have agreed to part ways amicably,” the network said in a statement.” We thank Eric for his ten years of service to our loyal viewers and wish him the best of luck.” A Huffington Post report had disclosed allegations that Bolling had sent lewd messages to colleagues via smartphone.

Bolling’s “presence” was growing due to his willingness to be a shameless and unadulterated cheerleader for Donald Trump, a sure way to get ahead on the network. He was accused, among other things, of sending lewd text messages to female colleagues (think Carlos Danger. But paunchier) leading to his suspension from the network in early August.

The former worst part of “The Five” and sometime commie host has vowed to clear his name over the sexual harassment charges.

Variety reports that contributors to his cancelled show Eboni Williams and Kat Timpf will remain with the network.

The oil slick in his “hair” could not be reached for comment.