Bill Nye the snide guy gets a lot of things wrong, including “how to be a decent person.” Today, what he got wrong is something he’s frequently wrong about: climate change. Because he doesn’t know what he’s talking about and isn’t a real scientist.

The children’s entertainer put his “baking soda volcano” level of expertise to work explaining why global warming was making hurricanes terrible (you know, now that we’re having them again.) But he botched it up.

From The Blaze:

“It’s the strength that is almost certainly associated with global warming,” Nye told Dan Rather last week. “As the world gets warmer and there’s more heat energy in the atmosphere, you expect storms to get stronger. You also expect ocean currents to not flow the way they always have. That will make some places cooler and some warmer.” “The problem…is that these hurricanes are very powerful,” Nye said. “We’re all gonna pay for Harvey, we’re all gonna pay for Irma one way or another. So…anyway, the more heat energy in the atmosphere strengthens the storms — as you would expect.”

Not so fast, says Dr. Ryan Maue, a PhD meteorologist who specializes in the tropics.

"The more heat energy in the atmosphere strengthens the storms, as you'd expect" 🤔 https://t.co/rClFVh6iw0 — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 7, 2017

Bill Nye confuses the oceans with the atmosphere. #FakeScience — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 7, 2017

Listen to the end. Bill summarizes it for Dan just as I quoted. Regardless, hurricanes form over the ocean. — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 7, 2017

I love this. He’s disputing faith by using facts, and the left, still quivering with delight over comedian Michael Ian Black throwing a hissy about Republicans hating science, can’t stand it. He doesn’t even give them the out of bashing him for denying climate change altogether. He simply accurately addresses a factual error and explains that this thing can’t be attributed to global warming. This tent pole of your crusade is false. This one.

That’s not even the best part. The Nye reply was a few days ago. But this expert, a climatologist and specialist, kept going through today.

The answer is no. Hurricanes are not a result of climate change. Next question, Sahil. https://t.co/sPXu58LJjC — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 10, 2017

Based on peer reviewed research by many scientists, 4 bullet points summarize the "consensus" on link b/t hurricanes & climate change — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 10, 2017

But don’t let that interrupt your cult activities, true believers. Continue to attribute everything that ever happens to climate change. Sooner or later, something has to be correct, right?

Hmm. Then again, maybe I should ask a statistician about that. In any case, Bill Nye is a reactionary loudmouth wanna-be smart guy with crappy credentials, a surly demeanor, and the nerve to rest on his “I hosted a kid’s show” laurels, and the eager left media can’t get enough. As a whole, they adore him. They all agree.

Which should tell you a lot about how much faith to put in their “consensus” credentials.