The student body at the UC Berkeley has a message to America, and that message is “shut up we hate your face.”

Conservative talk host, columnist, and website owner Ben Shapiro is speaking at the University of California, Berkeley, tonight, and as has been well examined and documented, the students and various protest groups are, to use the scientific phrase, wigging out. We already know this.

But today there is a protest sign on campus that’s even dumber than their usual brainless regurgitation of bland leftist tropes. It’s hanging in the hall where Ben will speak tonight.

Trending AMNESTY!! Caleb Howe

Brilliant. Shapiro is Jewish, and a frequent target of attacks from white supremacists. Especially in light of his Trump skepticism and his reactions to the Charlottesville terror. In fact, he’s one of the biggest targets of white supremacist hate in the country.

Note:

Um ADL said I was the #1 journalistic target of white supremacist anti-Semitism on the internet in 2016, guys https://t.co/Ll26smMi1f — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 14, 2017

Yep. Here’s what the Anti-Defamation League’s report said of Ben.

A very small number of journalists (10), all of whom are Jewish, received 83 percent of the 19,253 anti-Semitic Tweets. Notably, Ben Shapiro, the former Breitbart reporter at the forefront of the so-called #NeverTrump movement, was targeted by more than 7,400 anti-Semitic Tweets.

You see, Berkeley (ha ha get it?) what you are doing is thoughtlessly grouping all opinions that differ from your own into a single – let’s call it a “basket” – a single basket which you can safely and comfortably condemn. That feeling you have, that you are standing up for some greater purpose, is an illusion. Like a drunk guy who thinks he can beat up Liam Neeson.

It is not serious intellectual discernment, it is not practiced and careful rejection of specific moral positions against which your conscience compels you to stand. No, it’s just you putting up a useless sign, ignorant of facts, so that you can feel good.

But I don’t blame you. I blame the educators and parents who have failed to educate and raise you. Your failures are theirs. And really, a failure (ongoing) on the part of our country as a whole.

And to those on the right, I say that while it is tempting to call this “political correctness”, don’t fall into that trap, either. This is a failure of imagination, tolerance, and intellect. It is a rejection of diversity in the marketplace of ideas and an abandonment of subtlety. A rejection on the whole of the very idea of education.

They don’t want to know who you are, what you think, what you’ve endured, where you are coming from, why you feel the way you do, or any of the context of life and circumstance that liberals claim to strive to understand. Instead, they want to call you a white supremacist and carry on wallowing in the praise and pandering of their useless professors.

What a shame.