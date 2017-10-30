Outside of the courthouse, where prosecutors intend to seek $10 million in bail for Manafort, and five for Gates, Paul Manafort’s attorney addresses a mob of reporters.

Paul Manafort's attorney Kevin Downing speaks after the court appearance https://t.co/GC0C8K3F9p — Meg Wagner (@megwagner) October 30, 2017

MORE: Manafort attorney Kevin Downing calls offshore account component of indictment "ridiculous" https://t.co/c8uvsJOZQ1 pic.twitter.com/LAjSMDx0g3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 30, 2017