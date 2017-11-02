“People let me tell you ’bout my be-est frien..” **RECORD SCRATCH**

It was hard to choose between using the bus or the sinking ship metaphor, but either way the rats are deserting something. In this, it’s Elizabeth Warren, who throws Hillary under the bus following Donna Brazile’s revelations from this morning.

On CNN, Jake Tapper was interviewing Senator Warren today, and he asked her about the blockbuster story this morning in which Donna Brazile exposed Hillary Clinton’s manipulation of the DNC to rig the system against Bernie Sanders in 2016.

Here is the exchange leading in:

TAPPER: Senator, we learned today from former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile that the Clinton campaign, in her view, did rig the presidential nominating process by entering into an agreement to control day-to-day operations at the DNC. The Clinton campaign controlling the party’s staffing, strategy, finances, communications, and that agreement was entered into in August 2015, a year before she defeated Senator Bernie Sanders. This must shock you. WARREN: This is a real problem, but what we’ve got to do as Democrats now, is we’ve got to hold this party accountable. When Tom Periello was first — uh Tom Perez was first elected chair of the DNC, the very first conversation I had with him is to say, you have got to put together a Democratic party in which everybody can have confidence that the party is working for Democrats, rather than Democrats are working for the party. And he’s being tested now, this is a test for Tom Perez. And either he’s going to succeed by bringing Bernie Sanders and Bernie Sanders’ representatives into this process and they’re going to say ‘it’s fair, it works, we all believe it’, or he’s going to fail. and I very much hope he succeeds. I hope for democrats everywhere, I hope for Bernie and for all of Bernie supporters that he’s going to succeed.

Here is the million dollar question from Tapper:

Quickly Senator, do you agree with the notion that it was rigged?

And here is Sen. Warren’s bus-throwing answer:

Yes.

Pretty simple. Very true. No kudos, though, her having been essentially trapped by the facts.

Months. Months before she defeated, as Tapper notes, the DNC was basically an arm of the Hillary campaign. This is a fact that is known, not a speculation or a surmise. It was reported a bit at the time that this was suspected, and Bernie sure tried to make an issue of it, but the Clinton machine locked it down.

Safe to say that machine is breaking down.

Hillary is under the bus.