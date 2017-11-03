A few Republican lawmakers are introducing a resolution today aimed at getting Special Counsel Robert Mueller out of the driver’s seat in the Trump-Russia investigation; effectively, in other words, ending the investigation.

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, and Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas will call for Mueller to recuse himself on the basis of his having been the FBI director at the time of the Obama “Uranium One” deal.

Gaetz, who wrote the resolution, wants that deal investigated by a new special counsel. The resolution today would be to that end, theoretically. Gaetz reportedly spoke to Attorney General Sessions last month about appointing a new special counsel, but Sessions did not offer one.

In practice, this would actually end the investigation into Trump and his associates. We would expect then the investigation into Russian meddling in our election would be focused on Hillary’s email server, James Comey’s knowledge of Fusion GPS, the creation of the dossier, etc. Oh, and also what would amount to an investigation of Mueller himself.

Yes, an investigation of Mueller.

Among the points of an earlier resolution authored by Gaetz in July, there is this:

(2) Leaks by James B. Comey to Columbia University law professor, Daniel Richman, regarding conversations had between President Donald Trump and then-FBI Director James B. Comey, and how the leaked information was purposefully released to lead to the appointment of special counsel, Robert Mueller, a longtime friend of James B. Comey.

It can hardly be doubted the same language will be in the new resolution introduced today.

The Washington Post reports Gaetz is counting on the Freedom Caucus for support, but perhaps not much more than that.

A spokeswoman for Gaetz said they expect to pick up more support from the Freedom Caucus, the bulk of whose members signed onto an earlier Gaetz bill calling on the attorney general to appoint a special counsel to look into Comey’s actions. But Gaetz may struggle to build wider support.He admitted Thursday that he does not expect any Democrats to support his Mueller resolution. And many Republicans who have questions about Clinton’s role in the 2010 uranium deal still support Mueller’s right to do his job free from political interference.

With so little backing, this non-binding resolution will not amount to much. But as a salvo, a warning shot to Mueller to back off or else, it seems fairly direct.