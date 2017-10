It takes an awful lot of bravery to be a lefty in the entertainment business, doesn’t it? It takes a real hero to go on television and say the same thing that your friends, co-workers, and the people who sign your paycheck want you to say. As the MRC reports, Matt Lauer is super-duper proud of Jimmy Kimmel for doing just that.

Readers, I hope that, someday, you find somebody who will look at you like Matt Lauer looks at Jimmy Kimmel.