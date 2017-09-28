White nationalist and all-around jerk Richard Spencer tweeted today that “goober conservatives” are blaming Russia for America’s racial tension, a baseless claim that demonstrates yet again why folks like Spencer shouldn’t be in the limelight.  Speaking for us all, Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse was having none of it:
Trending

NFL Star Loses Endorsement After Kneeling During Anthem

Brandon Morse

On behalf of all sane people in this country, thank you, Senator Sasse.  We need more like you.

Tags: Ben Sasse Richard Spencer