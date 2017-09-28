White nationalist and all-around jerk Richard Spencer tweeted today that “goober conservatives” are blaming Russia for America’s racial tension, a baseless claim that demonstrates yet again why folks like Spencer shouldn’t be in the limelight. Speaking for us all, Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse was having none of it:

1/

Oh let goobers & nongoobers agree on this: Racists like you are to blame. But Putin’s agencies also love using you as their divisive tool https://t.co/DaD4XaNvI5 — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 28, 2017

2/

Don’t get me wrong: we’ll always have brown-shirt-pajama-boy Nazis like you & your lonely pals stoking division. But here’s America 101: https://t.co/SboVZmOuu2 — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 28, 2017

3/

You don’t get America. You said: “You do not have some human right, some abstract thing given to you by God or something like that.” https://t.co/ScXDGFcbGp — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 28, 2017

4/

Actually, that’s exactly what America declares we do have: People are the image-bearers of God, created with dignity& inalienable rights. https://t.co/d4orBrHJMw — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 28, 2017

5/

Sadly, you don’t understand human dignity. A person’s skin, ancestry, and bank balance have nothing to do with their intrinsic value. https://t.co/5JsyVAKQRL — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 28, 2017

6/

This declaration of universal dignity is what America is about. Madison called our Constitution “the greatest reflection on human nature” https://t.co/NQluVs1KvA — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 28, 2017

7/

You talk about culture but don’t know squat about western heritage–which sees people not as tribes but as individuals of limitless worth https://t.co/VKNvDUXLtT — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 28, 2017

8/

The celebration of universal dignity IS our culture, & it rejects your “white culture” crybaby politics. It rejects all identity politics https://t.co/Adlj9AvNPR — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 28, 2017

9/

Sometime after moving back into your parents’ basement, you knock-off Nazis fell in love with reheated 20th century will-to-power garbage https://t.co/XDTeATVGSe — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 28, 2017

10/

Your “ideas” aren’t just hateful, un-American poison–they’re also just so dang boring. The future doesn’t belong to your stupid memes. https://t.co/bNHSlf1uOx — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 28, 2017

11/11

Get a real job, Clown. Find an actual neighbor to serve. You’ll be happier.

Have a nice day. https://t.co/ToREd7VwDM — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 28, 2017

On behalf of all sane people in this country, thank you, Senator Sasse. We need more like you.