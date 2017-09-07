China is about fed up with North Korea’s antagonism, and has agreed that further sanctions from the United Nations are necessary in order to put the rogue communist nation’s affronts to rest.

According to Reuters, China agreed on Thursday that the UN should take more actions against North Korea in light of their latest nuclear test.

“Given the new developments on the Korean peninsula, China agrees that the U.N. Security Council should make a further response and take necessary measures,” said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

“Any new actions taken by the international community against the DPRK should serve the purpose of curbing the DPRK’s nuclear and missile programs, while at the same time be conducive to restarting dialogue and consultation,” he added.

On the UN’s docket is a North Korean oil embargo. If China’s intent is to participate in that oil embargo, then North Korea will quickly find itself up a real nasty creek with no “made in China” paddle. China is North Korea’s primary trade partner, making up some 92 percent of North Korea’s imports and exports. This includes the communist country’s oil.

Of course, North Korea has already announced that it won’t take any kind of U.S. lead sanctions by the UN lying down.

“We will respond to the barbaric plotting around sanctions and pressure by the United States with powerful counter measures of our own,” said Pyongyang in a statement during an economic forum in Vladivostok, in Russia’s Far East.

Whether this means another nuclear test, or more threats toward various U.S. territories isn’t clear. It’s likely that North Korea won’t actually throw a first punch seeing as how the U.S. would easily roll over them, and China has vowed to stand back and allow Washington to destroy the communist country if Pyongyang strikes first.

North Korea has been anticipating a falling out with China for some time now, and has been attempting to get more of its oil from Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is of the mind that sanctions against North Korea will not stop its nuclear or missile programs, and will only embolden them to literally continue pushing onward and upward with their ICBMs.

Thus, Putin has opted to not participate in a UN oil embargo on North Korea. Even worse, is that Russia has veto power at the United Nations Security Council. So even if China decided to throw in with the U.S. on the council, Moscow can still put the kibosh on the whole thing.

China and Russia have offered a “freeze for freeze” plan, which South Korea and the U.S. discontinue its annual military exercises in the Korean Peninsula in exchange for a halt to North Korean nuclear development. However, neither side is willing to discontinue any program.