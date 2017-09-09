Austin lawyer Rob Ranco didn’t take too kindly to Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, rolling back Barack Obama’s Title IX decrees which essentially put any male college student accused of sexual assault on the chopping block without due process.

In reaction to DeVos putting looking after America’s constitutional rights, Ranco said it would be okay if DeVos found herself to be a victim of sexual assault.

Ranco quickly received serious backlash for his disgusting tweet.

In fairness, I’d be ok with Rob being falsely accused of rape and losing everything in a kangaroo court — Flown Over (@wydon66) September 9, 2017

Any other women that you’re okay with being raped, @rancolaw? pic.twitter.com/8W57tYTI5j — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) September 9, 2017

Not wishing it, but I’d be okay if you were falsely accused of rape and had your entire life ruined, maybe went to jail for it too. — Un Chien Andalou (@crobat47) September 9, 2017

So this is civil rights lawyer Rob Ranco and his thoughts on abusing women. Sick man. @RancoLaw pic.twitter.com/FYkU0xao8e — Matthew Covey (@MattinBoise) September 9, 2017

His bio says “protects ppl & the Constitution”, wishes rape on a woman b/c she’s concerned abt due process. Couldn’t be a bigger hypocrite — SMOD’16 (@PaulWDrake) September 9, 2017

The lashing Ranco took for this tweet was severe, and the Austin lawyer quickly locked his account.

Yeah I’d probably lock my account up too. pic.twitter.com/RN3xjvdLc1 — Jason (@CounterMoonbat) September 9, 2017

Furthermore, others began to look to the Texas Bar Association in an attempt to get the organization to revoke his licence to practice law.

I’m not wishing for it, but I’d be OK if the @statebaroftexas knew about your tweet. — Gene Killian (@genethelawyer) September 9, 2017

A petition was even started at change.org for the purpose of getting his license pulled.

SIGN THE PETITION

Sign the Petition https://t.co/HFOKe5oYgp via @Change — James Madisonial (@ConstiMillenial) September 9, 2017

“A lawyer should be held to a higher standard and with such views regarding sensitive issues of sexual assault, how could he ever be expected to practice law in an impartial manner ever again?” reads the description for the petition.

As of this writing, the petition has 80 signatures, with 20 more needed to reach its 100 signature goal.

UPDATE: Ranco has actually deleted his Twitter account. The Austin lawyer should remember, however, that the internet is forever.