The Free Beacon released a brilliant video of failed Democratic candidate for president Hillary Clinton attempting to explain why she lost the election…even though she won?

The video of supercuts shows the woman who recently compared herself to Cersei Lannister giving excuses as to why she’s not sitting on the Iron Throne, from blaming former FBI Director James Comey’s letter to, the inconvenient date the election was held.

The video then eases into Hillary reminding everyone on totally serious political shows like “The View” that she actually won the presidency because the popular vote was hers by millions.

But the magic of this video is the ending that really puts Clinton’s delusions and bitterness in frame. I won’t spoil the surprise, but suffice to say the folks at the Free Beacon are geniuses.