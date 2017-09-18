“Entertainment” magazine Rolling Stone has put itself up for sale after a series of lawsuits irreparably damaged both their coffers, and their reputation.

Rolling Stone, a hard left-leaning rag that thinks “‘American Sniper’ Is Almost Too Dumb to Criticize,” and likes to make murderous psychopaths like the Boston bomber look like a Tiger Beat model, had finally crossed the line when it had endangered innocents in the name of social justice sensationalism.

While the downhill slide of the magazine has a long an storied telling, it slid right off a cliff began when the Rolling Stone published “A Rape On Campus,” the story of a gang-raped girl named “Jackie” by a University of Virginia’s Phi Kappa Psi fraternity.

After dragging both the college through the dirt, and endangering the lives of the Phi Kappa Psi members, the story was proven to be completely fabricated. “Jackie” turned out to be a liar with a history of making false claims for attention. The article’s author, Sabrina Erdely, was discovered to have not fact checked Jackie’s claim, and was discovered to have a history of unethical reporting around rape cases.

The blowback, combined with Rolling Stone and Erdely’s lame apologies resulted in lawsuits from both UVA’s Dean, and the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, advertisers that got cold feet, and even an award for the worst journalism in 2014 from Columbia Journalism Review.

In the end, the debacle cost the magazine over $4 million.

Whoever buys the flaming pile of feces that is the Rolling Stone has a long road ahead of it. Its partisan reporting, and willingness to endanger innocent lives has black marked a once great magazine into paper people wouldn’t line their birdcages with.