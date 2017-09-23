Following Trump’s comments at the UN about how he would obliterate North Korea should it come to blows, North Korea’s dictator, Kim Jong Un, responded with a threat of his own.

According to CNN, Kim Jong Un delivered a rare, straight to the camera address saying Trump would “pay dearly” for his UN comments, and that North Korea “will consider with seriousness exercising of a corresponding, highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history.”

“I am now thinking hard about what response he could have expected when he allowed such eccentric words to trip off his tongue,” Kim added. “I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged US dotard with fire.”

Kim also said that Trump’s UN comments were a sign of “mentally deranged behavior.”

Kim’s foreign minister Ri Yong Ho said that Pyongyang’s response could be the test launch of a nuclear missile over the Pacific.

“This could probably mean the strongest hydrogen bomb test over the Pacific Ocean. Regarding which measures to take, I don’t really know since it is what Kim Jong Un does,” said Ri.

North Korea has already test launched missiles over Japan before, each time putting the country into a state of emergency. After Kim’s announcement, Japan is already bracing itself for another potential escalation of tensions in the region.

“We cannot deny the possibility it may fly over our country,” said Japan’s defense minister Itsunori Onodera.