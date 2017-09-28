The saga of communist sympathizing Second Lieutenant Spenser Rapone keeps on going, and with every turn it looks worse for Rapone. This time Rapone’s father himself publicly weighed in on his son’s gross comments and anti-American sentiment, according to the Daily Caller.

For those unfamiliar with the story, Spenser Rapone is a pro-communism West Point graduate who took photos of himself wearing a Che Guevara shirt under his West Point uniform, and flashing the message “communism will win” under his hat. His Twitter account was discovered to also have posts that were heavily anti-American, and included insults about Vice President Mike Pence, and Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

The military is currently looking into the matter, as Rapone’s actions may include a violation of Article 88 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which may include him being thrown out of the military, his pay taken away, and a year in prison.

But to add to the avalanche of trouble crashing down toward Rapone, his father, Lawrence County Treasurer Richard L. Rapone, also weighed in on his son’s actions. According to the Daily Caller, Richard posted a now private or deleted message that expressed great sadness and disappointment toward his son’s disregard for his future, and his country.

“In regards to my son Spencer Rapone, I disavow his political views and overall politics,” wrote Rapone’s father. “I am very disappointed in the direction he has chosen and as his father it greatly saddens me.”

Richard wrote about how in his younger years, Rapone “personified patriotism,” and was even a member of the Civil Air Patrol. He served in Afghanistan as an Army Ranger, and was later accepted to West Point. Richard mentioned that Rapone had returned from Afghanistan a changed man.

What happened to Rapone in Afghanistan was not mentioned by his father, but it may have been heavy if it changed someone from a patriot to a foolish anti-American communist who would willingly throw his life away.

Perhaps it would be wise for the military to investigate Rapone’s mental status, while they review his actions.