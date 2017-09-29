Running against the nation’s most popular reality TV show host in 2020 might be the nation’s most popular talk show host, or so Oprah Winfrey may be hinting at.

Responding to an article by John Podhoretz titled “Democrats’ best hope for 2020: Oprah,” the queen of talk responded by linking to the article, saying “Thanks for your VOTE of confidence!”

@jpodhoretz Thanks for your VOTE of confidence!Democrats’ best hope for 2020: Oprah | New York Post https://t.co/tvt82v8cMH — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) September 28, 2017

The piece itself makes a solid argument for Winfrey’s run at the White House, noting that if anyone was paying attention to Trump’s rise to power, it was the talk show hostess.

If any figure in the United States bears watching over the next couple of years as our political culture continues the radical transformation that led to the election of Donald Trump, it’s Oprah. I believe she’s uniquely positioned, should she wish to commit herself, to seek the Democratic nomination for president and challenge Trump in 2020.

Podhoretz also throws in some stark contrasts that may please a lot of voters.

And that’s where Oprah Winfrey comes in. She is the mirror image of Trump, but more so. Of course, she’s female and he’s male; she’s America’s generous aunt and he’s America’s crazy uncle. And yes, she’s black and he’s white, she’s liberal and he’s whatever he is. It goes beyond that. He’s rich and she’s rich, but she made her $3 billion herself and with no controversy. She is, in herself, the embodiment of the American Dream. He got famous from TV, and so did she, but she became vastly more famous and vastly more successful at it.

Democrats, despite having a few characters at the forefront, are largely leaderless. Figures like Pelosi are being shouted down during speeches by the people she claims are her constituents, and Elizabeth Warren is nevertheless persisting with the idea that the left become more radical, which is the very thing that got Trump elected in the first place. Bernie Sanders, currently the most well liked politician in America, isn’t even a Democrat anymore.

If Democrats want to topple the Republican hold on the government, then the left will need a bigger fish they feel good rallying around, and nobody makes people feel better than Oprah. Since doing what feels good is the left’s modus operandi, don’t be surprised if you see Oprah 2020 bumper stickers appearing on every Prius you see.

Podhoretz is right. Oprah is a bigger fish than Trump. She has the background, popularity, and charm that Clinton never had. She also has the built in momentum of simply not being Trump.

She could win, and maybe even win easily. Then again, I’ve said that before and ended up being dead wrong along with everyone else. There’s a difference here, though. People should remember that Clinton was about as disliked as Trump was…but people love Oprah.

Her run, however, is currently just a whisper around water coolers, and a wishful thought by some of her fans. While Oprah may be glancing at the Oval Office, that she wishes to reach out and grab it isn’t yet something she publicly considered with any certainty.

But, there was that one time she said…