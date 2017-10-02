Monday morning, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo gave Las Vegas authorities third update in news surrounding the Las Vegas shooting.

According to the Lombardo, the shooter was identified as Stephen Paddock, a 64 year old while male. Paddock opened fire from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel on Sunday evening at approximately 10:08 p.m., killing over 50 people and injured over 400.

Police found Paddock already dead in his room when they attempted to stop him. Lombardo told reporters that the shooter had over ten guns in his possession within the room.

Police have discovered Paddock was utilizing forms of his female companion, Marilou Danley’s identification. She has been located out of the country, and police are currently in contact with you. However, authorities do not believe her to be involved in the shooting at this time.

According to Lombardo, police have already begun searching Paddock’s residence in Mesquite. They will provide reports as they are available.