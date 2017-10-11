On Wednesday, the Boy Scouts of America announced they would be allowing girls into their organization. The move was met with negativity by many, but adding to the heap was the Girl Scouts itself.

In a statement released by Lisa Margosian, Chief Customer Officer for the Girl Scouts, the organization noted that they were not consulted by the Boy Scouts about the decision to allow girls into their ranks, but that the Girl Scouts had learned about the plan through various channels.

The Girl Scouts said they were “disappointed” in the way the BSA handled the situation, and accused the BSA of including women in order to pad their declining numbers.

The Girl Scouts don’t seem worried about having to compete with the BSA for members, as they said they have much more experience into catering to the needs of girls.

JUST IN: Girl Scouts responds to Boy Scouts' decision to admit girls. Here are excerpts of my conversation with an executive. pic.twitter.com/UVQy1z2Wkl — Tasneem N (@TasneemN) October 11, 2017