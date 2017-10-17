As the left and its media buddies continue to search for the elusive Russia/Trump collusion monster roaming forested hillsides, the FBI has actual evidence of a Russian plot that occurred in 2009 under Barack Obama’s watch.

According to The Hill, the Obama administration had been working with the Russians to give the former Soviet state control of a large chunk of U.S. uranium.

Before the Obama administration approved a controversial deal in 2010 giving Moscow control of a large swath of American uranium, the FBI had gathered substantial evidence that Russian nuclear industry officials were engaged in bribery, kickbacks, extortion and money laundering designed to grow Vladimir Putin’s atomic energy business inside the United States, according to government documents and interviews. Federal agents used a confidential U.S. witness working inside the Russian nuclear industry to gather extensive financial records, make secret recordings and intercept emails as early as 2009 that showed Moscow had compromised an American uranium trucking firm with bribes and kickbacks in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, FBI and court documents show.

And guess which foundation was benefiting from all these bribes, kickbacks, and extortions? The beloved Clinton Foundation. All while Hillary was working as Secretary of State, allowing her to give Moscow that “favorable decision” to corrupt America’s nuclear industry.

They also obtained an eyewitness account — backed by documents — indicating Russian nuclear officials had routed millions of dollars to the U.S. designed to benefit former President Bill Clinton’s charitable foundation during the time Secretary of State Hillary Clinton served on a government body that provided a favorable decision to Moscow, sources told The Hill.

But it gets better. Obama’s Department of Justice never pressed charges, and instead continued to “investigate” the case for four more years, allowing Obama to continue to work benefitting the Russians.

Rather than bring immediate charges in 2010, however, the Department of Justice (DOJ) continued investigating the matter for nearly four more years, essentially leaving the American public and Congress in the dark about Russian nuclear corruption on U.S. soil during a period when the Obama administration made two major decisions benefitting Putin’s commercial nuclear ambitions.

According to The Hill, the DOJ did what they could to bury the investigation and compartmentalize it to the point where even congressional investigators didn’t get wind of the case. This includes former chair of the House Intelligence Committee Mike Rogers.

Former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.), who chaired the House Intelligence Committee during the time the FBI probe was being conducted, told The Hill that he had never been told anything about the Russian nuclear corruption case even though many fellow lawmakers had serious concerns about the Obama administration’s approval of the Uranium One deal. “Not providing information on a corruption scheme before the Russian uranium deal was approved by U.S. regulators and engage appropriate congressional committees has served to undermine U.S. national security interests by the very people charged with protecting them,” he said. “The Russian efforts to manipulate our American political enterprise is breathtaking.”

So many questions are now on the table. Why did Obama and his DOJ hide all this Russian collusion? How much did Bill and Hillary make? Why is all this coming to the surface now?

As Ed Morrissey points out at Hot Air, this is a bit more serious than some Russian troll farm attempting to influence the election. He’s right. A Russian infiltration of our nuclear industry is far more serious a problem than the Russian’s attempting to use Pokemon GO to convince people to vote for Trump.