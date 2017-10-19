President Donald Trump will give an address to Republican Senators during their weekly policy lunch next Tuesday according to Politico, marking the first time he has done so at the Capitol, according to Politico.

While this is the first time he has done so at the Capitol, he has addressed Republican Senators before when he hosted the GOP caucus at the White House earlier this year.

Trump was invited to speak by Republican Policy Chairman John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), who said “We are pleased to announce that President Trump will join us next Tuesday to press our common agenda and speed a great American recovery,” in a statement.

“Leader McConnell and our entire conference look forward to welcoming the president,” he added

Likely on the docket are Obamacare reforms. Republicans have had no luck in passing the former due to internal disagreements on policy. Right now, there is a struggle to come to an agreement on a bipartisan plan to fund the Affordable Care Act’s cost-sharing reduction subsidies by Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Patty Murray(D-Wash.).

Last week, Trump was of the mind to end the subsidies, but isn’t yet clear on where he stands on the matter. Trump has noted that the “short-term fix” may be used to solve the subsidy problem, but also stated that he’s against bailing out insurance companies.

Also on the docket will likely the GOP tax reforms, which they are rushing to pass before the year’s end.