There’s a lot of news being thrown around about the New York attack that just took place, but we can sift through all the speculation and hearsay to get to the solid, known facts for you.

-Eight people were killed in Manhattan when a man drove a rented Home Depot van down a bicycle path the wrong way. At this time, reports say the injured total stands at 15.

-The alleged attacker’s name is Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov. He is an Uzbek national age 29, who came to the U.S. in 2010, and hails now from Tampa, FL.

JUST IN: Suspect in terror attack in NYC has been identified as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, 29, of Tampa, Florida



– Saipov drove his van into a school bus containing at least three children at West St. and Chambers St.

-Authorities say that Saipov exited the vehicle with two firearms in his hands. Both turned out to be imitation firearms. One was a paintball gun, the other a pellet gun.

-Witnesses say that Saipov shouted “Allahu Akbar,” meaning “God is the greatest” in Arabic as he ran from the vehicle.

-Saipov was shot in the stomach by an officer who was working in the area and was taken into custody.



-New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio has called Saipov’s spree a terrorist attack but says there is no evidence to support the idea that the attack is part of a larger plot.

This is a very painful day in our city, but New Yorkers will not be changed by an act of terror.

-Due to the nature of the Saipov’s attack being a terrorist event, the FBI has gotten involved in the investigation.

-Donald Trump has responded to the attack with a tweet pointing toward ISIS. At this time, no terrorist organization has come forward to claim credit for the attack, and no evidence of multiple actors in the spree has been found. As far as anyone can tell, at least for now, this has been an attack planned and carried out by one man.

We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough!

