As rumors continue to fly about former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos, President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to once again deny any collusion between he and the former staffer.

Trump chalked up the rumors flying around about Papadopoulos — who recently pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators about his Russian contacts — to the “Fake News” media. Trump reasserted Manafort’s lawyer saying there was “no collusion” that took place, and that Papadopoulos’s dealings with his Russian contacts happened before he came to the campaign.

Trump also once again called for everyone from investigators to the media to “Check the DEMS!”

The Fake News is working overtime. As Paul Manaforts lawyer said, there was "no collusion" and events mentioned took place long before he… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

….came to the campaign. Few people knew the young, low level volunteer named George, who has already proven to be a liar. Check the DEMS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

As it stands, any suggestion for collusion by Papadopoulos seems to have been shut down by then-Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, the chairman of the Trump campaign’s national security advisory council. It’s unlikely that Trump even knew who Papadopoulos was.