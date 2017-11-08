Few things get the eyes a-rollin’ more than the political virtue signaling late night hosts do whenever a shooting occurs. What they try to sell as a meaningful call for action to prevent another terrible atrocity just comes off as second-rate comedians finger wagging at a populace that has no interest in being lectured by ideologically bubbled members of the glitterati.

After 26 innocent churchgoers died in Sutherland, Texas, at the hands of a highly disturbed man, late night hosts got out their favorite soapboxes and preached from atop them about how this happened again because Washington has been sitting on their hands instead of making this gun or that weapon illegal.

“And what can we say? Nothing. We got nothing. We didn’t say, 35 days ago when this happened in Las Vegas or the time before that or the time before that,” said The Late Show host James Corden. “It was too early to talk gun control after Vegas. And now the president says it’s too early to talk about gun control after Sutherland Springs. And once again, though, it is too late for the victims. My prayers are for this country’s leaders to do something about this.”

“I don’t have the slightest idea how to adequately address the attack in Sutherland Springs yesterday,” said Late Show host Stephen Colbert. “Everyone’s heartbroken after this happens, and you wanna do something but nothing gets done. No one does anything. And that seems insane. “

“You cannot give up in the face of evil…Nothing gets done to control the guns that killed 10,000 people a year in America. Doing nothing is unacceptable. It’s unnatural. It’s inhumane. It just goes against our nature,” he added.

“These are all mass shootings from this year?! This is too much,” Comedy Centrals The Opposition host Jordan Klepper who filled his desk with newspapers about shootings. “We need to do something about — this desk! How am I supposed to tell any of these apart?”

“We need rules in place to keep this from happening. I am sick of this. All of this, right here, is unacceptable,” he added.

The comedic hosts turned political talking heads are repeating a tired request we’ve been hearing from the left for ages. They want “common sense” gun control measures that would prevent these shooting from happening in the future. First, that requires action by politicians! This then predictably leads leftists down the road of noting that there isn’t any action because “politicians are terrified of the nefarious NRA” or because “these politicians don’t care about American lives.”

It should be noted that “these politicians” are 9.9 times out of 10 a Republican. Fancy that.

But we should forgive these hosts, reader, for they know not what they do.

What these hosts don’t understand is that it’s the inaction from Congress that is saving lives, not taking them.

Let’s look at the facts, and begin with some logic.

Firstly, I’m going to immediately throw out the idea that we can just ban guns, and get rid of them all. I’ve already covered how this would be an impossibility here in America before, and I won’t repeat it here.

Second, it should be noted that the vast majority of criminals do not obtain their guns legally, as a study from the University of Chicago pointed out:

Adults who are entitled to possess a gun are more likely than not to buy from an FFL. On the other hand, those who are disqualified by age or criminal history are most likely to obtain their guns in off-the-b ooks transactions, often from social connections such as family and acquaintances, or from “s treet ” sources such as illicit brokers or drug dealers. While some of these illicit transactions are purchases, they also take a variety of other forms.

Translation: Federally licensed gun dealers can’t sell to criminals, so criminals have to go elsewhere to get a gun. This usually involves stealing one from someone they know or buying one from a fellow criminal.

So any congressional action to further tighten gun regulations wouldn’t stop a criminal from arming himself if he wanted to. You’d only be punishing those who actually follow the law for something a criminal did.

Which leads me to my third point. The Sutherland massacre was only stopped because of the law-abiding citizen, Stephen Willeford, who was able to grab his gun and bring the righteous fury of the common free American citizens against the evil occurring outside his door.

Had Congress previously taken any kind of measure that would have prevented Willeford from acting, the amount of blood spilled that day may have been far greater.

This pattern is seen quite a bit. For instance, the Daily Caller analyzed data from July 2014 to July 2015 and found guns used defensively are confirmed to have saved just under 300 lives. Even the DOJ confirms that as gun ownership is skyrocketing, crime is going down.

Let me be very clear about what I’m getting at. Congress’s inaction on gun control saved many lives last Sunday. It saves even more lives yearly.

If the late night show hosts had their way, then many more people would be dead.