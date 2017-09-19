Yesterday President Donald J. Trump took some more heat from the Trump haters for again expressing his thanks to French President Macron for having him as the guest of honor at the annual Bastille Day parade, which this year marked the 100th anniversary of America’s entry into World War I. The military parade, led by units from America’s armed forces, made such an impression upon President Trump that he again renewed his idea of a big national military parade on Independence Day.

Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to have a national military parade to help celebrate July 4.

The idea was first floated by President-elect Trump during an interview with the Washington Post:

“Being a great president has to do with a lot of things, but one of them is being a great cheerleader for the country,” Trump said. “And we’re going to show the people as we build up our military, we’re going to display our military.” “That military may come marching down Pennsylvania Avenue. That military may be flying over New York City and Washington, D.C., for parades. I mean, we’re going to be showing our military,” he added in the Post interview.

Bloomberg reports that one of President Trump’s “early calls” after returning to Washington from the Bastille Day celebration was to begin planning for a similar U.S. military parade. Trump has already discussed the idea with White House chief of staff John Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general. According to Bloomberg the president said.“We’ll see if we can do it this year, but we certainly will be beginning to do that.”

I Love our military and parades. I don’t understand the opposition to honoring the military with a parade in Washington, D.C. on Independence Day. What’s the big deal? There have been Fourth of July military parades in the nation’s capital before. President John Adams reviewed a handful of military companies in Philadelphia on Independence Day in 1798, and Thomas Jefferson attended a military parade in Washington, D.C. In 1803 and 1804. On July 4, 1861, Abraham Lincoln reviewed 30,000 federal troops assembled for the defense of Washington. Parades celebrating victory in the Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II and the first Gulf War — Operation Deseret Storm were also held in D.C. Military units march in the annual National Independence Day Parade which takes place on July 4 down Constitution Avenue.

Military units march in parades in towns and Cites across the country. Americans enjoy military displays, parades, air shows and flyovers.

The National Independence Day Parade is a major national event which seeks to draw the attention of Americans to the real meaning for the holiday. It is a patriotic, flag-waving, red white and blue celebration of America’s birthday. Lets include more of the military in that celebration.

It’s a good idea. Who doesn’t love a military parade?