Sen. John McCain has just firmly cemented his legacy as the Savior of ObamaCare.

Not satisfied with his surprise vote killing Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s so-called “skinny repeal” of ObamaCare, the Healthcare Freedom Act, after making a dramatic Ted Kennedy-like return to the Senate after beginning treatment for his newly discovered brain cancer. Sen. McCain pounded the last nail into the coffin of the effort to repeal ObamaCare.

McCain, the failed presidential candidate defeated by Barack Obama in 2008, today announced that he would vote against his close friend, Lindsey Graham’s, last ditch effort to take down the hated ObamaCare — the Graham-Cassidy bill. The solid McCain just gave former president Obama by saving the signature accomplishment of the epic failure that was the Obama presidency also ended the GOP’s efforts to keep seven years of promises to American voters that Republicans would repeal ObamaCare.

Obama earned the lie of the year award for his “If you like your health care plan, you can keep it. McCain will henceforth be known as the savior of ObamaCare. What will the Republican Congress Critters get for their years of promising to repeal ObamaCare?