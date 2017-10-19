The Associated Press reports the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, on Thursday, temporarily stayed Judge Chutkan’s ruling ordering the Trump administration to allow the illegal alien teenager to obtain an abortion.

Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered the Trump administration to allow an illegal alien teenager to obtain an abortion.

On Monday we reported that the American Civil Liberties Union filed a suit Friday, in a Washington, D.C. federal court, challenging the “obstruction” and the Trump administration’s abortion ban for undocumented pregnant girls who are held in the government-funded shelters. The Trump abortion ban has been in effect since March and prohibits abortions for pregnant girls who entered the United States alone and are in immigration custody.

Judge Chutkan’s order also restrained the government from “interfering with or obstructing [the teen’s] access to abortion counseling or an abortion.”

BuzzFeed reports Chutkan said, “Just because she’s here illegally doesn’t mean she doesn’t have constitutional rights.”

The Court of Appeals still allowed the teenager to be taken to a counseling meeting with the doctor who would perform the abortion.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services filed an appeal Wednesday night shortly after Judge Chutkan ruled in favor of the teenager.

According to the AP, an HHS spokesman referred to the department’s statement Wednesday calling Chutkan’s ruling “troubling” and that it was considering next steps “to ensure our country does not become an open sanctuary for taxpayer-supported abortions by minors crossing the border illegally.”