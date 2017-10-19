The good folks at the Republican National Committee (RNC) released a new video entitled “Democrats To DNC: Give Up The Harvey Weinstein Cash.”

The tone deaf Democrat National Committee (DNC) has refused to give up the Weinstein donations. Instead the DNC has only shuffled a small fraction of the dirty Weinstein cash to other Democrat groups.

The video highlights Democrat lawmakers calling on the DNC to return or donate all of Weinstein’s $300,000:

VIDEO TRANSCRIPT:

The DNC Won’t Return Its $300,000 From Harvey Weinstein Even Democratic Lawmakers Believe This is Wrong Reporter: “And what about the money? Are you supportive of the DNC giving it back, giving it to charities?” Rep. Maxine Waters: “Oh yeah, oh yes they should give it back to them because, first of all, they may not have known what was going on. But the fact that they now know, they ought to give him the money back.” Reporter: “Excuse me, Congressman Ellison?” Rep. Keith Ellison: “Yeah?” Reporter: “Will the DNC return all of its contributions from Harvey Weinstein?” Congressman Keith Ellison: “I don’t have any comments for you right now. I don’t know you, and I don’t take questions like this.” Sen. Richard Blumenthal: “I think any of us who received donations from him should do the same.” Reporter to DNC Chair Tom Perez: “Just wondering if the DNC is going to return its contributions from Harvey Weinstein?” Reporter to DNC Chair Tom Perez: “You have a nice weekend, sir.” Sen. Chris Murphy: “I mean this is a pretty bad guy who did some really awful things.” Rep. Maxine Waters: “It is not to be accepted by us.” Sen. Chris Murphy: “People that took money from him should probably give it back.” Dear DNC, Every Democrat Has Returned The Dirty Money Why Won’t You?

Is it because so far this year the RNC at $108 million has raised more than twice as much as the DNC? Or is it because the RNC has $44.1 million in the bank while the DNC only has $6.8 million cash on hand.

Perhaps it is because the RNC appears well organized for the 2018 midterms as it prepares its most expansive midterm field program in its history, while the DNC is mired in a shake-up in which several key longtime officials have lost their posts.