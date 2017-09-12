Dana’s husband Marty was featured by Michelle Malkin for defending Justina Pelletier when she was maimed at Harvard-affiliated Boston Children’s Hospital (BCH), leading to his imprisonment without bail by a Harvard-affiliated judge and Obama-appointed prosecutors. See FreeMartyG.com, the FreeMartyG Facebook page, and the @FreeMartyG Twitter account for more info.

Last Thursday, I published an open letter to President Trump and Attorney General Sessions here at Red State. I said that I hoped the President wouldn’t wait much longer before cleaning house at the Boston U.S. Attorney’s office, as the 5-year federal statute of limitations on the numerous civil rights violations perpetrated against the Pelletier family by Harvard-affiliated Boston Children’s Hospital (BCH) begins to lapse next February and such investigations take time.

For those not familiar with this story, Justina Pelletier is the girl that BCH and the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF) medically kidnapped, in front of millions of bewildered Americans, spurring my husband Marty to heroically leap to her defense at great personal cost.

September 17th will mark Marty’s 19th month in prison because Harvard-affiliated Obama-appointed federal prosecutors in Boston corruptly pursue him for protecting Justina’s life and her family’s rights instead of their crimson counterparts who tortured and maimed an innocent child.

Well, last Friday, the day after my letter was published here at Red State, the White House announced its nominee to fill the Boston U.S. Attorney’s spot, Andrew Lelling. While I am concerned because Mr. Lelling spent the last 12 years in the Boston U.S. Attorney’s Office and therefore isn’t really the outsider Marty and I were expecting, otherwise his conservative credentials do seem to be in order.

Mr. Lelling is a member of The Federalist Society, a conservative legal group that despite its name, believes in limited central authority, including a limited interpretation of the widely-abused commerce clause. He clerked for a judge in Georgia and held a number of positions before becoming counsel to the assistant attorney general/acting deputy assistant attorney general and working on enforcing civil liberties for the George W. Bush administration. So, who better to pursue the numerous violations of the Pelletiers’ constitutional and other federally protected rights?

However, perhaps most importantly, unlike the vast majority of his current coworkers, including current Acting Boston U.S. Attorney William “Swamp Thing” Weinreb, as far as we can tell so far, Mr. Lelling is not affiliated with Harvard, whose teaching hospital paralyzed Justina. See here for one of Marty’s articles that illustrates the massive importance of this lack of association.

Anyways, yesterday Marty released the statement below on our official FreeMartyG Facebook page:

I feel encouraged by President Trump’s nomination of Andrew Lelling to the position of U.S. Attorney in Boston. I hope Mr. Lelling will follow his moral compass and utilize his civil rights experience under the Bush administration to achieve justice for Justina and her family before the applicable 5-year federal statute of limitations begins to expire this coming February. I also hope that Mr. Lelling will honor the voters’ mandate to drain the swamp by firing anyone who played a knowing part in the prosecution of Aaron Swartz or in protecting rather than prosecuting Boston Children’s Hospital, including Steve Heymann, Adam Bookbinder, William Weinreb, David D’Addio, and Christina Sterling.

I also hope that Mr. Lelling will investigate Plymouth County Sheriff Joseph McDonald Jr.’s pay-to-play kickback scheme with the same gusto his predecessors took to their investigation of a substantively similar scam by neighboring Middlesex sheriff James DiPaola. Further, I hope that under the new administration, the Boston U.S. Attorney’s Office will defend the rights of combat veterans currently tortured at Sheriff McDonald’s facility by being taken off their properly prescribed medications for conditions like PTSD and made to endure torments that if done to enemy combatants, would violate Geneva convention.

As you may have encountered, matters of public record are sometimes anything but truly public. Aaron Swartz was a technologist who worked to make “public” federal court records actually public, an admirable goal that drew the ire of Obama’s FBI. Then, he worked to make the results of tax-funded research available to taxpayers at no additional cost, bypassing an organization of vile leeches that had found itself a niche by charging to access to data that Americans have already paid to produce. Aaron knew what they were doing was wrong, and fought to stop it.

In response, the Boston DOJ, and in particular the Boston U.S. Attorney’s office, drove him to suicide and the threat of 35 years in federal prison, not to mention years of supervised release and millions in fines if he resisted. After he died, congressman Darrell Issa (R-CA) and Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) hauled Aaron’s persecutors before judicial oversight hearings and slammed them, though Obama refused to fire them.

So, Stephen Heymann, who more than anyone, bullied Aaron to death, remains a federal prosecutor to this day. The apples don’t fall far from the tree either. Heymann’s protégés, Adam Bookbinder and David D’Addio, are the immoral bastards who have imprisoned Marty for a year and a half for saving Justina from their cronies. Though he could step in and put a stop to it, Harvard alum and current Acting Boston U.S. Attorney William Weinreb has kept the case going thus far, deep into Trump’s presidency. Christina Sterling is their spokesperson, and willing accessory.

Moving to the rest of Marty’s statement, former Middlesex, Massachusetts County Sheriff James DiPaola ran his department based on kickbacks. Employees had to pay to get ahead. As a state law enforcement official, he thought he was above the law — until he learned the feds were about to indict him and blew his own brains out.

From what Marty and I have learned, the sheriff of nearby Plymouth County, Massachusetts, Joseph McDonald Jr., runs a substantively similar scheme that has raised some eyebrows. He also runs the jail where the feds have held Marty since February of this year. McDonald is so brazen, so sure he won’t be touched, that many of his staff comment openly to Marty about donating to their boss to get ahead. While Obama’s DOJ went after DiPaola, their fellow democrat, they have left McDonald, a supposed Republican, alone for basically the same crimes, which raises serious questions.

McDonald appears to be anything but a true Republican, but perhaps that’s not too much of a surprise in the commonwealth that brought you Romneycare. As the coordinator of the FreeMartyG social media pages and Marty’s journalistic efforts, I take calls and messages from the veterans who are literally tortured at McDonald’s facility.

One marine, who has PTSD and claustrophobia from being in a Humvee hit by an IED and then pinned inside by enemy gunfire, was intentionally moved from an open dorm unit where his condition was manageable to a small closed cell. When he refused the move, Sheriff McDonald’s staff placed him in the jail’s “Q5” unit, supposedly on suicide watch. As Marty has detailed at numerous outlets, this meant he was stripped naked and thrown in a freezing cell with no mattress, no blanket, and only a cold hard floor to sleep on. After he got out, he told Marty that Q5 was the worst night of his life, worse than the Humvee.

Other veterans we speak to are placed in Q5 after asking to receive their properly prescribed psychiatric medications for the conditions that resulted from their time in combat overseas. Almost without exception, they are placed in Q5 until they stop making trouble for the sheriff’s department, which appears too cheap to actually pay for the medications they need.

Despite having a marriage fraud ring exposed at the jail a few years ago, Immigration and Customs Enforcement as well as the U.S. Marshals continue to contract there and the FBI does not investigate McDonald, just like they will not investigate Boston Children’s Hospital.

We hope that Mr. Lelling will change all this, and it can’t happen soon enough.