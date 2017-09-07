Just How Crazy Do You Have To Be To Put A Convicted Rapist Serving A Life Sentence In Women’s Prison??



At this point, I have to believe the left spends all their time coming up with stupid things to do that will upset the rest of the world. How else do you explain putting a man with two!! rape convictions in a women’s prison.

A double rapist, who had a £10,000 sex change operation behind bars, has been put in segregation at a women-only prison after making unwanted sexual advances on inmates.

Martin Ponting, 50, a father-of-three, became Jessica Winfield in jail after being sentenced to life imprisonment in 1995.

She was moved in March this year from male-only HMP Whitemoor, in Cambridgeshire, to HMP Bronzefield in Surrey – Europe’s largest female prison.

Now, it has emerged that she was segregated last week due to reports of her making inappropriate advances on her fellow inmates. A source told The Sun: ‘It beggars belief why a convicted double rapist like Jessica is allowed to mix with females despite still have her penis intact.

—Daily Mail

One the pronouns for someone with a penis are him/his. Two the man is a rapist just what made anyone think he was confused about his sexuality ?? What should bother everyone is that the people who did this in the name of being absurdly bored compassion for a tortured soul will likely suffer no repercussions for their actions. The same way that people who insist on genderless bathrooms here never will pay for their insanity.

P.S. We told you so — Conservatives everywhere

Russia, Russia, Russia, Fake News

Seems fake news from Russians looking to influence American elections was just fine with rumored Democrat presidential candidate Mark Zuckerberg, well as long as Facebook got paid to promote it.

Facebook announced on Wednesday that it had found $100,000 worth of ad buys from accounts likely operated out of Russia, which may have aided in the disinformation campaign during the 2016 election cycle. The company said the ads promoted divisive political messaging on subjects like gay marriage, immigration, race and gun rights instead of specifically targeting candidates. The news comes the same day at Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg waded even more into the political waters by hosting a Facebook Live session in which he interviewed three Dreamers, in an effort to condemn President Trump’s decision on DACA. —Daily Mail

Naturally Facebook was upset about Russia promoting divisive messages about gay marriage and immigration they have been doing that since their inception and undoubtedly feel a proprietary interest in their user’s eyeballs. Facebook has been implementing technology to eliminate news it doesn’t like err “Fake News” since they failed to control the 2016 election err the 2016 didn’t go the way they expected and felt the need to blame something. However that works it will be interesting to see how he accounts for Facebook’s contributions to his campaign.

Who Said This



“Unfortunately, what stands in the way of that is hundreds of years of history that have elevated property rights and wealth to the point that that’s the reality that calls the tune on a lot of development. The problem, he declared, is America’s system of free enterprise, limited government, and property rights” —PJ Media

Choices are

A. A crazy person with no knowledge of who, how or why this country was built.

B. Someone who is obviously a follower of Hugo Chavez

C. The Mayor of New York City.

The correct answer is all the above. He is also the answer to the question “Why the worst Republican is better than the best Democrat ALWAYS!!!”. Other insightful comments from His Honor.

“What’s been hardest is the way our legal system is structured to favor private property,” the mayor said. He suggested that the common people favor socialism over capitalism and that the government should have complete control over everything. “I think people all over this city, of every background, would like to have the city government be able to determine which building goes where, how high it will be, who gets to live in it, what the rent will be,” de Blasio declared. “I think there’s a socialistic impulse, which I hear every day, in every kind of community, that they would like things to be planned in accordance with their needs. And I would, too”

He seems to forget the city actually was much closer to his vision when Robert Moses controlled city planning and managed to ruthlessly destroy entire burroughs with ill conceived highway projects, or maybe that’s what he is hoping for. Your guess as good as mine.

Quote of the Day

There are three things that are extremely hard, Steel, A Diamond and To Know Yourself —Benjamin Franklin

Drink up That’s it for the Watercooler today. As always it’s an open thread