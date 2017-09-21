Oops Looks Like The Climate Doom Crowd Had To Admit It Was Wrong

Any resemblance to people predicting the rapture at specific times and dates is purely coincidental, I am certain. What’s more now that their doomsday date has come and gone they are trying to adjust their timetable so they can continue fleecing the rubes.

The world has warmed more slowly than had been forecast by computer models, which were “on the hot side” and overstated the impact of emissions, a new study has found. Its projections suggest that the world has a better chance than previously claimed of meeting the goal set by the Paris agreement on climate change to limit warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels. Michael Grubb, professor of international energy and climate change at University College London and one of the study’s authors, admitted that his past prediction had been wrong. The latest study found that a group of computer models used by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change had predicted a more rapid temperature increase than had taken place. Global average temperature has risen by about 0.9C since pre-industrial times but there was a slowdown in the rate of warming for 15 years before 2014. The Times of London

For those that have been keeping score, that slowdown for last 20 years is called the pause, something that climate propagandists vehemently denied For those of us that have been pointing the models say anything you’d like them to say and didn’t offer any meaningful predictions there is this.

He added that the group of about a dozen computer models, produced by government institutes and universities around the world, had been assembled a decade ago “so it’s not that surprising that it’s starting to divert a little bit from observations”. Too many of the models used “were on the hot side”, meaning they forecast too much warming. “That’s about 20 years of emissions before temperatures are likely to cross 1.5C,” Professor Allen said. “It’s the difference between being not doable and being just doable.”

You see if we really buckle down now, we can actually avert doomsday, never mind the lies about what was happening before, and how the science that was claimed settled didn’t actually work.

People Who Voted For Hillary Regret It



Well Surprise

The more she talks, the less popular she becomes. It’s not necessarily all that surprising that there would be more agita and recriminations on the losing side of a major campaign, but we’ve been told endlessly that Trump is so uniquely terrible that it would stand to reason that feelings of horror and regret would be fairly prevalent among casual voters. Nope. And given the national climate, one might imagine legions of Americans taking greater pride than ever in their original act of “resistance.” According to a new national Politico/Morning Consult survey, 2016 election buyers’ remorse is more prevalent among Hillary Clinton’s voters than those who cast ballots for President Trump. “Among Clinton voters, 13 percent say they would either vote for a different candidate or not vote at all,” the survey finds, while that number among Trump backers is four points lower –TownHall.Com

I don’t suppose this has anything to do with the fact she has blamed everyone in the country but herself for the fact that she was a lousy candidate.

Quote of the Day

“Don’t wake me for the end of the world unless it has very good special effects.”

― Roger Zelazny

