Illegal Immigrants Cost Tax Payers 135 Billion/YR

135 billion in government spending every year seems a pretty big number to pay for the benefits of depressed wages and higher crime rates.

The swelling population of illegal immigrants and their kids is costing American taxpayers $135 billion a year, the highest ever, driven by free medical care, education and a huge law enforcement bill, according to the the most authoritative report on the issue yet. And despite claims from pro-illegal immigration advocates that the aliens pay significant off-setting taxes back to federal, state and local treasuries, the Federation for American Immigration Reform report tallied just $19 billion, making the final hit to taxpayers about $116 billion. State and local governments are getting ravaged by the costs, at over $88 billion. The federal government, by comparison, is getting off easy at $45 billion in costs for illegals. –Washington Examiner

Seems like a lot to pay because some people don’t want to cut their own grass or look after their own kids, or at least pay attractive wages to have those things done.

A 100$ a month why that won’t even buy decent Kobe Beef



First a little background, the sad fact is currently 60% of Americans have less than $500 in savings and if an emergency hit they would be literally devastated.

Nearly six in 10 Americans don’t have enough savings to cover a $500 or $1,000 unplanned expense, according to a new report from Bankrate. Only 41% of adults reported having enough in their savings account to cover a surprise bill of this magnitude. A little more than 20% said they would put it on a credit card, the report said, while 20% would cut their spending and 11% would turn to friends and family for financial assistance –CNN Money

There’s many reasons for this, but the point is that it is the world most Americans find themselves living in. Which is why when the left opens their mouth and lets the compassion flow out, it destroys their ability to be for the little guy.

Elitism is OFF THE CHARTS’! This journo just wrote off a HUGE chunk of America Donald Trump spoke this afternoon about his tax plan. Mic senior politics writer Emily Singer was, shall we say, less than impressed: Saving $1,000 a year on taxes is nothing. Less than $100 a month. — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) September 27, 2017 ––Twitchy

Good for you Ms. Singer. It’s not everyone that can demonstrate what an incredible place America is. We create people who are so overprivileged they can’t even understand their good fortune.

Are you better off than you were 10 years ago ? Odds are NO!!



What was the dollar value of “Hope and Change” anyway ??

Newly released income and wealth data from the Federal Reserve Board’s triennial Survey of Consumer Finances show that America’s richest families enjoyed gains in income and net worth over the last decade. Not part of the top 10 percent? Then your income probably fell. The data show that families ranked in the highest percentile saw an income gain of $16,300 from 2007 to 2016. Those below are still making less money. — Bloomberg Markets

Odds are you didn’t need the government to tell you this.

Quote of the Day

Debt is the slavery of the free. — Publius Syrus

