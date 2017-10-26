What hath the left wrought ? Now We Have White Identity Politics Is This The Death Of Americanism ?



Start with quick review, identity politics is the idea that narrow categorizations should determine who people are politically, and the concerns of these trivial distinctions should determine how they view society, what issues they support or block and most importantly to the architects of the scheme how they should vote. It’s a dream idea for race hustlers and political consultants. They no longer have to consider individuals, no more Dewey beats Truman, Trump beats Clinton scenarios. Everyone is out there with a nice handle that lets these would be kings grab a hold and twist entire segments of the population. The problem is when everyone starts to play, you no longer have a nation, you just have the identity groups fighting for a bone. All perfectly willing to hit each other with real or even better imagined slights misdeeds all in need of justice from high authority. We are hitting that point and it’s hard to think of ways this turns out well.

A majority of whites say discrimination against them exists in America today, according to a poll released Tuesday from NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “If you apply for a job, they seem to give the blacks the first crack at it,” said 68-year-old Tim Hershman of Akron, Ohio, “and, basically, you know, if you want any help from the government, if you’re white, you don’t get it. If you’re black, you get it.” More than half of whites — 55 percent — surveyed say that, generally speaking, they believe there is discrimination against white people in America today. Hershman’s view is similar to what was heard on the campaign trail at Trump rally after Trump rally. Donald Trump catered to white grievance during the 2016 presidential campaign and has done so as president as well. Notable, however, is that while a majority of whites in the poll say discrimination against them exists, a much smaller percentage say that they have actually experienced it. Also important to note is that 84 percent of whites believe discrimination exists against racial and ethnic minorities in America today. —NPR

I take everything from NPR with a giant grain of salt, this however fits. If you aren’t in a protected class these days you are being discriminated against. This isn’t a matter of debate it’s a fact. The rules are not being applied equally. If you’re Asian American you have to work harder to get into a university than anyone else.People in general do notice what is going on around them and when they can’t change things they make the system work for them. This is where we stand on this issue. The left has created identity politics now the largest identity group in the country has woken up to fact they are one, and they are being used as the scapegoat. Conservatives have said since the movement began there is no good that comes from this, and now we may just get to see just how bad it gets.

First It Was Her Native American Heritage, Now It’s Sexual Harassment

I guess when we talk about Elizabeth Warren persisting we have to make certain it’s understood it’s persisting in falsehood.

Recently, Warren went on “Meet the Press,” claiming she had a “Me Too” story as well—in reference to the #MeToo campaign, which began after the Harvey Weinstein allegations by countless women as a way to give voice to their experiences of sexual assault and harassment. “I was a baby law professor and so excited to have my first real teaching job and there was a senior faculty member who would tell dirty jokes and make comments about my appearance,” she said. “And one day he asked me if I would stop by his office, which I didn’t think much about, and I did, and he slammed the door and lunged for me. It was like a bad cartoon. He’s chasing me around the desk trying to get his hands on me and I kept saying ‘You don’t want to do this. You don’t want to do this. I have little children at home. Please don’t do this.’” She added: “And trying to talk calmly, and at the same time what was flickering through my brain is, if he gets hold of me, I’m gonna punch him right in the face.” There is only one problem: She is lying (again). The faculty member Warren is referring to is law professor Eugene Smith, who was her mentor and close friend at the University of Houston. The reason we know this is because at Smith’s memorial service in 1997 Warren recounted and spoke about the incident. But the account then was dramatically different. In fact, the very opposite. According to Warren, Smith was her buddy and they were joking around in the office, in which she was laughing uproariously. Numerous witnesses say that, even when speaking at the memorial service, Warren laughed about the alleged incident. Which begs the question: Who cracks jokes about being sexually assaulted? Unless, of course, it never happened. More importantly, Warren conveniently—and deliberately—left out a seminal fact: Smith suffered from polio. That’s right. He was unable to walk or move around without a wheelchair or crutches. According to his former colleagues, Smith’s polio was so severe they felt pity for him. –WRKO

At what point will this woman be made to answer for repeatedly committing fraud and defamation ? Seems there’s lots of bridges in Massachusetts that don’t get crossed if you’re a Democrat and have the right connections.

The Federalist Has A Great List Of The Things You Need To Know About The Russian Dossier On Trump



Not the least of which are it was largely written by Russia and was paid for by Democrats. Here’s a few of the high points.

1) Russian officials were sources of key claims in dossier

We’re in the midst of media frenzy over Russian disinformation campaigns, particularly as they apply to the 2016 election. It is worth noting that the sources of the “Russia-Trump dossier” were senior Russian officials: 3) The dossier is chock full of discredited information We have reports that the freelance spy who put together some of the information in the dossier was paying Russians for their information and used intermediaries. Former acting CIA director and Hillary Clinton campaign surrogate Michael Morrell said this was discrediting: 4) The dossier was used as a basis for wiretaps on American citizens A Clinton campaign opposition research operation using information or disinformation from top Russian intelligence officials was used by the FBI, these sources say, to enable spying on an opposing political party’s campaign. –The Federalist

Mull that last one over it’s a real stinker. The Russians managed to get the FBI to illegally spy on American citizens. Just what is going on in Washington and is there a bulldozer big enough to plow under the entire city ?

Quote of the Day

The natural progress of things is for liberty to yeild, and government to gain ground. —Thomas Jefferson

