Hard Winter Hits England Made Harder By People Laughing At Predictions Of Snow Being A Thing Of The Past

England and Europe are being hit by their hardest winter in 5 hears temperatures already below freezing and it’s only early November.

The UK and Western Europe is braced for the coldest winter in five years, according to meteorologists. The Weather Company forecasts the UK to be hit by very cold Arctic winds this winter. December and January will likely be “colder than normal”, with all areas of the country affected by sinking temperatures. The Met Office recommends people prepare for winter by working through a checklist, including getting a flu jab, buying a winter car kit, ensuring that your home is heated to at least 18 degrees Celsius and make commuter back-up plans –The Independent

Not very political except for those of us who have been keeping score and remember a prediction from nearly 20 years ago, that snow would be a thing of the past in Europe.

Charles Onias: However, the warming is so far manifesting itself more in winters which are less cold than in much hotter summers. According to Dr David Viner, a senior research scientist at the climatic research unit (CRU) of the University of East Anglia,within a few years winter snowfall will become “a very rare and exciting event”. “Children just aren’t going to know what snow is,” he said. –Watts Up With That

I guess he was talking about the Children of Panama or maybe Hawaii. As Watt points out, this was sent down the memory hole by the Independent, my guess probably some whatever it takes lefty who managed to dump it for “Reasons”. Thankfully there are more than enough people on the internet willing to bear witness, and remind everyone that when put to the test the predictions of climate doom just don’t pan out.

New Yorker Upset No One Noticed Democrat’s Civil War “Getting Nasty”



I’ll just chalk this one up to the fact that Democrat nastiness starts at eleven or 12 and it’s already hard to calibrate those fine variations in the vitriol.

Clinton was guilty of “malpractice” in how she conducted her 2016 Presidential campaign, Greenberg told me. Even worse, he said, Democrats were repeating the same political mistakes a year later. “Look at Virginia right now,” Greenberg said, as soon as we sat down in his second-floor office. “We have a candidate”—Ralph Northam, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee—“running as Hillary Clinton. He is running on the same kind of issues, and has the same kind of view of the world. It’s the Republicans who talk about the economy, not the Democrats.” This was the approach that doomed Clinton against Trump. The electorate was angry in 2016 and remains angry now, Greenberg said, and Northam, a Norfolk doctor, didn’t get it. Neither did Clinton and the team of Obama veterans who staffed her Brooklyn headquarters. “If you live in the metro areas with the élites, you don’t wake up angry about what’s happening in people’s lives,” Greenberg said. His rant was notable for a variety of reasons, not least because Greenberg was the pollster who helped Bill Clinton win the White House in 1992, and he has been a participant in every Democratic nominee’s Presidential campaign since, including Hillary Clinton’s. His criticism illuminates an urgent question for the Democratic Party, not just in next week’s governor’s race in Virginia but in the midterm elections of 2018 and beyond. Could Trump, as deeply polarizing and unpopular as he is, even be reëlected? –The New Yorker

Well it should come as no surprise, that the Democrat coalition is in civil war, it’s rather hard to understand how it ever formed in the first place. It promises a utopia for urban gay people, unassimilated aliens, blue collar Joe Sixpacks and most importantly country club patricians who just want to see the others not do as well as them and continue supporting the looting of the public treasury. It’s a wonder that there hasn’t been ongoing and continuous bloodshed in the coalition of the deluded, to borrow from Lincoln “You can’t fool all the people all the time”

Quote of the Day

You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time. —Abraham Lincoln

Drink up That’s it for the Watercooler today. As always it’s an open thread