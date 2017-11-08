Martin Gottesfeld was featured by Michelle Malkin for defending Justina Pelletier when she was maimed at Harvard-affiliated Boston Children’s Hospital (BCH), leading to his imprisonment without bail by a Harvard-affiliated judge and Obama-appointed prosecutors. See FreeMartyG.com, the FreeMartyG Facebook page, and the @FreeMartyG Twitter account for more info.

It’s hard enough fighting the corrupt and still-strong remnants of the Obama Department of “Justice” without having to bring the battle to them from behind the walls of perhaps the most corrupt, FBI-protected jail in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. But imagine not being allowed to keep paper copies of the various lies the Bureau’s agents swore to under oath or even your own notes on them because of an order issued by a biased, conflicted judge with much to hide. Imagine too that your own lawyers actually agreed to it on your behalf without even checking with you first. Then take a look below, especially at Item 5 on Page 2, which forbids me from even holding on to my own notes regarding the discovery materials in my case showing serious federal government misbehavior:

Now, I recently wrote about another one of the federal government’s dirtiest tricks, the so-called “good faith exception” to the 4th Amendment. The documents that I and other journalists needed in order to show the public that Boston FBI agent Michael W. Tunick lied under oath to Magistrate Judge Jennifer Boal are supposedly covered by the “protective order” above. That order was put in place by Magistrate Marianne Bowler, for whom my prosecutors went “judge shopping” after duping Boal. Bowler failed to recuse herself despite having worked for Harvard Medical School, which oversees alleged “victim” Boston Children’s Hospital. Bowler is also married to a tenured professor of that same school, and even sat on the board of a foundation that granted money and runs fundraisers for another alleged victim named throughout case documents.

What every alleged “victim” shares in common of course, besides Bowler, is that they all tortured Justina Pelletier.

To be sure though, Bowler is not entirely to blame for that protective order. The prosecution requested it and my first attorneys agreed to it without ever consulting me. It seems clear that was not in my best interest. It’s clearer still that I would never have agreed to it regardless.

So, I want to note for the record that I have not signed the agreement on the last page above to abide by this euphemistically labelled gag order and to further assure other journalists, who are not parties to my case, that they aren’t bound by it either.

Now, anyone know any honest, competent attorneys looking to take on an interesting federal hacking case?

A version of this article with the complete protective order was previously published at FreeMartyG.com