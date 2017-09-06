#NotInMYName

IN MEMORIAM: John “Jack” Keil

If you were alive in the 1980s, you remember the gravelly-voiced, trenchcoat-wearing McGruff the Crime Dog and his catchy “Take a Bite Out of Crime” tagline. Sadly, the brains and voice behind the grizzled, world-wise canine crimefighter, adman Jack Keil, passed away yesterday at the age of 94.

In Pace Requiescat.

Weird News

This Week In History

Sunday, 9/3: U.S. flag first flown in battle, 1777; Treaty of Paris ends Revolutionary War, 1783; invasion of Italian mainland, 1943

Monday, 9/4: L.A. founded, 1781; “Dawn of Electrical Age,” 1882; Geronimo surrenders, 1886; Mark Spitz first to win seven medals in one Olympics, 1972

Tuesday, 9/5: 1st Continental Congress convenes, 1774; first legal Forward Pass, 1906; Camp David peace talks begin, 1978

Wednesday, 9/6: Thoreau leaves Walden, 1847; Piggly Wiggly first self-service grocery store, 1916; Belyenko defects with MiG-25, 1976

Thursday, 9/7: USS Turtle attempts first submarine attack, 1776; Ft. Wagner taken, 1863; first Miss America pageant, 1921

Friday, 9/8: Astor’s fur traders set sail for Oregon, 1810; Grant drives Northern Pacific Ry.’s golden spike, 1883; Star Trek premieres, 1966

Saturday, 9/9: United States officially named, 1776; California statehood (OOPS!), 1850; Attica Prison Riot begins, 1971

Today’s Birthdays: Soldier-statesman William Rosecrans, 1819; “Flying Tigers” leader Claire Lee Chennault, 1893; “Twister” game creator Charles Foley, 1930

Holidays Around the World: It’s National Coffee Ice Cream Day here. Bulgaria celebrates Unification Day, Swaziland has their Independence Day, and Bonaire observes their Flag Day.

This Week In History is compiled with assistance from History.com and Wikipedia. Something interesting not listed here? Please share in the Comments section–this is an Audience Participation Encouraged featurette.

Quote of the Day

History teaches that when you become indifferent and lose the will to fight, someone who *has* the will to fight will take over.

–Col. Arthur “Bull” Simons, delivering words of wisdom that so many of our Congressional Do-Nothing Douchebags would be wise to heed

