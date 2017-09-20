Welcome back to another installment of the Watercooler, RedState’s daily Open Thread! Today, we’ve got…

Lost Wyatt Earp Interview Rediscovered

After all these years, a long-lost interview of Wyatt Earp highlighting his thoughts on shooting technique has surfaced. Founder of tactical shop Opsgear David Burnell’s great-grandfather Fred Scofield was a judge in 1880s Tombstone and later Earp’s business partner in California, and this interview has been sitting in his family’s holdings waiting to see the light of day. After sampling the snippet below, check the rest of it out here.

“… I have often been asked why five shots without reloading were all a top-notch gunfighter fired, when his guns were chambered for six cartridges. The answer is, merely, safety. To ensure against accidental discharge of the gun while in the holster, due to hair-trigger adjustment, the hammer rested upon an empty chamber. … Practiced gun-wielders had too much respect for their weapons to take unnecessary chances with them; it was only with tyros and would-bes that you heard of accidental discharges or didn’t-know-it-was-loaded injuries in the country where carrying a Colt was a man’s prerogative.”

This Week In History

Sunday, 9/17: Presidio founded, 1776; Constitution signed, 1787; Battle of Antietam, 1862

Monday, 9/18: Capitol cornerstone laid, 1793; Panic of 1873 begins; CIA, NSC and independent USAF established, 1947

Tuesday, 9/19: Bacon torches Jamestown, 1676; Chickamauga begins, 1863; Battle of Hurtgen Forest kicks off, 1944

Wednesday, 9/20: Siege of Jerusalem begins, 1187; Chester A. Arthur takes Presidential oath, 1881; War on Terror declared, 2001

Thursday, 9/21: Brits torch NYC, 1776; B-29 Superfortress and XB-70 Valkyrie bombers first fly, respectively 1942 and 1964

Friday, 9/22: Office of Postmaster General established, 1789; nationwide steel strike begins, 1919; Dead Sea Scrolls first made accessible to public, 1991

Saturday, 9/23: Jones loses Bonhomme Richard but takes Serapis, 1779; first airmail delivery, 1911; Marley’s last concert, 1980

Today’s Birthdays: Writers Upton Sinclair, 1878 and George R.R. Martin, 1948; actress Sophia Loren, 1934.

Holidays Around the World: It’s Universal Children’s Day in Germany, Constitution Day in Nepal and Oil Workers’ Day in Azerbaijan.

This Week In History is compiled with assistance from History.com and Wikipedia. Something interesting not listed here? Please share in the Comments section–this is an Audience Participation Encouraged featurette.

Quote of the Day

We have a two-fer this week on Fat Boy Kim…

If the fat boy Rocket Man doesn’t get his s%&t together, we’re going to fly a cruise missile up his dirt chute and blow his guts all over the countryside.

–RedStater “lucky364”

and

I’m hoping there’s some kind of giant Goldfinger laser in orbit zapping them…

Fatboy: “Do you really expect me to stop shooting my missiles????”

Trump: “No, Mr Nork, I expect you to die!!!!” (Maniacal laugh, followed by sizzling sounds. Camera pulls out to show dear leader’s residence melting due to a giant laser beam…)

–user “pinzgauer” at M4Carbine.net

