This Week In History

Sunday, 9/24: Judiciary Act establishes Attorney General post and composes SCOTUS, 1789; first powered airship flight, 1852; USS Enterprise (CVN-65), prototype of the modern nuclear supercarrier, launched, 1960

Monday, 9/25: Bill of Rights passed by Congress, 1789; final withdrawal from Op. Market Garden disaster, 1944

Tuesday, 9/26: Einstein publishes first paper on Relativity, 1905; UN troops under MacArthur liberate Seoul, 1950; Kennedy-Nixon TV debate, 1960

Wednesday, 9/27: Lancaster, PA becomes US Capital for one day, 1777; first Liberty ship launched, 1941; Kassel Raid largest single-mission USAAF losses, 1944

Thursday, 9/28: Normans invade England, 1066; penicillin discovered,1928; first color TV’s sold, 1951; Strategic Air Command stands down, 1991 (DUMB idea, H.W.!)

Friday, 9/29: War Dept. est’d. and 1st Congress adjourns, 1789; Nat’l Cathedral cornerstone laid, 1907; first YF-22 prototype’s maiden flight, 1990

Saturday, 9/30: Edison’s first hydroelectric powerplant opens, 1882; Babe Ruth hits first 60-run season, 1927; Boeing 747 rolled out, 1968

Today’s Birthdays: Founding Father Samuel Adams, 1722; naval historian Alfred Thayer Mahan, 1840; singer Meat Loaf, 1947.

Holidays Around the World: Mexico observes Consumacion de la Indepencendia, Poland has Polish Underground State’s Day and internationally it’s World Tourism Day.

This Week In History is compiled with assistance from History.com and Wikipedia.

Quote of the Day

The fact is we cannot convert every country to our form of constitutional republic. And the fact is that there are always going to be third world hell holes from which terrorists might stage attacks or do bad things. It is far better for us to admit this and make sure those third world hell holes are controlled by allies who will help us destroy our enemies than by our enemies’ allies who will wage war against us.

–Erick Erickson

As always, the Watercooler is an Open Thread. Something on your mind? Sound Off here!