Weird News

This Week In History

Sunday, 10/8: Buell halts Bragg’s Kentucky invasion, 1862; Alvin York singlehandedly neutralizes* 160 Germans, 1918; Don Larsen pitches the only “perfect” World Series game, 1956

Monday, 10/9: R.I. founder Roger Williams banished from Massachusetts, 1635; Matanikau action on Guadalcanal ends, 1942; Dead Che Day, 1967

Tuesday, 10/10: U.S. Naval Academy opens, 1845; Panama Canal completed, 1913; London Bridge reopens on Lake Havasu, 1971

Wednesday, 10/11: Mason-Dixon line survey completed, 1767; Theodore Roosevelt first (former) President to fly, 1910; Apollo 7 launched, 1968

Thursday, 10/12: Gov. Phips ends Salem Witch Trials, 1692; first Columbus Day celebration, 1792; Alcatraz Penitentiary opens, 1933

Friday, 10/13: Continental Congress establishes Navy, 1775; Georgia Tech founded, 1885; cyclone hits Pacific NW, 1962; first US cellular network, 1983

Saturday, 10/14: Mass. persecutes Quakers, 1656; Roosevelt continues speech despite taking bullet, 1912; Yeager busts sound barrier, 1947

*”Neutralize” as in “remove from the fight.” 28 killed, rest taken POW. Don’t be like the idiots at Oxford, who don’t know the difference between “neutralize” and “nullify”…

Today’s Birthdays: First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, 1884; writer Elmore Leonard, 1925; Cracker Barrel founder Dan Evins, 1935.

Holidays Around the World: It’s General Pulaski Memorial Day. Macedonia celebrates Revolution Day, and it’s International Newspaper Carriers’ Day.

This Week In History is compiled with assistance from History.com and Wikipedia. Something interesting not listed here? Please share in the Comments section–this is an Audience Participation Encouraged featurette.

Gratuitous Gun Giveaways

Quotes of the Day

I prefer dangerous freedom over peaceful slavery.--Thomas Jefferson



It’s not my job to make you comfortable … Actually it’s my job to make you uncomfortable. Because you’re only learning when you’re stretching yourself and you’re not with people exactly like you are.–Condoleeza Rice

“It is dangerous to be right in matters on which the established authorities are wrong.”–Voltaire

