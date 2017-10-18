If you’re reading this post anywhere other than on RedState.com, you are reading STOLEN INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY and this site is subject to legal action under Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

Tech Tip

Of late, several members have asked how I block various trolls on Disqus, so I thought I’d share the How To as a public service–if we all Block them, maybe they’ll go away when they see that their only readers are the mods. 🙂 Here’s what to do:

Click the Troll’s username at the top of their comment. This will bring up a sidebar on the right side of your screen. At the top of this sidebar, there’s the user’s Disqus profile. Next to their username you’ll see a button to Follow, and next to that one with three dots. Click the three dots, which bring up a small menu, and select “Block.” DO NOT click Block unless you’re absolutely sure you never want to deal with this person again–the block is irreversible on site-specific “local” Disqus accounts like we have here. If you’re sure, then go ahead and drop the hammer, just be certain because once done it cannot be un-done. Enjoy your new Troll-Free reading. 🙂

If Cars Were Regulated Like Leftists Want Guns To Be

This week I’d like to highlight another gun-board crewmate’s piquant essay, this time “etrain16” from NorthwestFirearms.com. I thought his little piece would be excellent talking points to share with those who need their eyes opened…

“They need to have a governor installed restricting the speed to 20MPH – no one needs a car that goes above 20MPH. Why 20MPH you ask? Well I have no data suggesting that’s the ideal speed, but I think it’s good, and that’s all that matters. BTW, probably should limit the car to a 2 gallon tank – high capacity tanks mean people can drive further and do more harm. No one needs 10 gallons. Oh, and we should probably eliminate any device, switch or component that can be used to increase the rate of speed or the tank capacity – let’s make the sale, purchase or possession of such items a felony, punishable by life in prison, retroactive to the model T. You know what, let’s just get rid of any car capable of high rates of speed (over 10MPH) and are capable of having high capacity fuel tanks. Let’s just make everyone drive a model T! That’s what the Founder of Ford intended anyway. No one needs fuel injection. No one needs turbo. No one needs racing suspension or tires. No one needs different gear ratios. No one needs a car that’s shiny blue. No one needs a car with a stereo or GPS or heated seats or a trunk to store things. No one needs any of that – so say I – this is my virtue, you have been signaled, conform or be labeled a lover of death!! As ridiculous as that sounds, it’s exactly how the anti’s approach guns – and cars aren’t even a constitutional right! BTW, more people die in auto accidents each year in the US than gun deaths (40,000 die from auto accidents vs 33,000 gun deaths – if you include the 22,000 of those that are suicides). Yet folks aren’t screaming for extreme measures, demanding we “do something now!” to prevent more automobile deaths. And don’t even get me started on the 500,000+ that die from smoking related causes in the US every year – but politicians are all too happy to take their money (far more than the NRA spends), while allowing the deaths of half a million Americans every year, as they remain silent (so do the voters, BTW).” –“etrain16,” member post at NorthwestFirearms.com; reposted by author permission

This Week In History

Sunday, 10/15: Turks routed at Vienna, 1529; CSS Hunley lost for first time, 1863; I Love Lucy premieres, 1951

Monday, 10/16: Brown raids Harper’s Ferry, 1859; BYU founded, 1875; Walt Disney Co. established, 1923

Tuesday, 10/17: Surrenders of British generals Burgoyne, 1777, and Cornwallis, 1781; OPEC oil embargo begins, 1973

Wednesday, 10/18: Moby Dick published, 1851; US takes possession of Alaska, 1867, and Puerto Rico, 1898

Thursday, 10/19: Jay sworn in as first Chief Justice, 1789; Sheridan defeats Early at Cedar Creek, 1864; Black Monday 500-point Dow crash, 1987

Friday, 10/20: Senate ratifies Louisiana Purchase, 1803; Mac returns to Philippines, 1944; “Saturday Night Massacre,” 1973

Saturday, 10/21: USS Constitution launched, 1797; Edison patents lightbulb, 1879; Aachen first German city to fall to Allies, 1944

Today’s Birthdays: Toyseller F.A.O. Schwartz, 1836; soldier-journo-politician Jesse Helms, 1921; musician Chuck Berry, 1926; “Da Coach” Mike Ditka, 1939

Holidays Around the World: It’s Alaska Day. Azerbaijan celebrates Independence Day, Croatia has Necktie Day and Canada commemorates their Supreme Court being overruled to make women legally “people” too today in 1927 with Persons Day.

This Week In History is compiled with assistance from History.com and Wikipedia. Something interesting not listed here? Please share in the Comments section–this is an Audience Participation Encouraged featurette.

Quotes of the Day

For most folks, no news is good news; for the press, good news is not news.–Gloria Borger

It has been my experience that folks who have no vices have very few virtues.–Abraham Lincoln

“It is dangerous to be right in matters on which the established authorities are wrong.”–Voltaire

